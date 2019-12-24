Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 Launched in India: Check Price, Features & Offer Details

The South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched its galaxy Active Watch 2 4G in India at a price of Rs. 35,990/-. With this launch, Samsung is now the only brand with the widest range of 4G enabled smartwatches in India. Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Watch active 2 in August.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with standalone internet and network connectivity, helping users be truly untethered and make and receive voice calls and access to social media apps without the need of their phones around at all times.

Samsung has provided sensors that are designed to track up to 39 distinct activities along with auto-tracking for physical activities, such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming. The smartwatch also comes with an updated ‘Running Coach' that provides access to seven different running programs and lets users keep a track of their running pace in real-time. The watch has been packed with the enhanced feature of guided meditation programs through integration with the sleep and meditation app, ‘Calm' and allows users to monitor their sleeping patterns.

"With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G-enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes, and 6 color finishes. The fresh design language and all-new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity make this watch an essential for those seeking a blend of style and functionality," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The smartwatch is available in 44mm steel dial along with silver, black, and gold finishes. Samsung has already started selling the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant through offline channels and leading online portals.