Gauhati HC AJS Provisional List 2020 for Assam Judicial Service Gr III Released, Check Prelims Exam Schedule

Gauhati HC AJS Provisional List 2020: Gauhati High Court has released the Assam Judicial Service Gr III 2020 Provisional List and Prelims Exam Date on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Grade-III Assam Judicial Services Exam can check the Provisional List and Prelims Exam Date notification available on the official website of Gauhati High Court i.e-ghcrecruitment.in.

According to the short notification released by Gauhati High Court, the Prelims Exam for Assam Judicial Service Gr III will be conducted on 22 November 2020. Exam will be conducted from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at the exam center in Guwahati. Gauhati High Court has also released the Provisional List for the shortlisted candidates for Prelims Examination for the Assam Judicial Service Gr III.

Candidates can download their Assam Judicial Service Gr III Admit Card from the 17 November 2020 from the official website of Gauhati High Court. Candidates should note that the details of the specific venue of the examination will be indicated on the Admit Card.

All such candidates who have to apper in the Assam Judicial Service Gr III Preliminary Exam can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Gauhati HC AJS Provisional List/Exam Schedule 2020 for Assam Judicial Service Gr III

Provisional List





Exam Schedule 2020





How to Download: Gauhati HC AJS Provisional List/Exam Schedule 2020