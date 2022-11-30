GDCA Result 2022 (Out): Check Download Link Here

GDCA Result 2022: Government Diploma in Co-operation and Accountancy has been released on the official website i.e. gdca.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download GDCA Course Result from the website. GDCA Result Link is also given below.

GDCA Result Download Link

According to the official website, “GDC&A. and CHM The result of the exam 2022 has been declared and the result can be checked using your login and password. Also, the said result is in PDF format. Candidates can check“Important Two Madhol GDC&A. Mandal” from 01 December 2022 on the website https://sahakarayukta.maharashtra.gov.in

“Re-marking examinees can apply using login and password. Deadline for receiving bank challan online dill will remain till 31/12/2022 (22.30 PM). The said challan in the bank dt. 01/12/2022 to dt. Payment to be made by 03/01/2023 (bank working hours). Applications received after the prescribed date will not be considered.”

How to Download GDCA Result 2022 ?