GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Notification Soon for Scale 1 Officer Posts @gicofindia.com, Check Eligibility, Salary Here

GIC Recruitment 2021: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), government of India Company, is soon going to release the detailed notification for recruitment to the post of Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) on its official website - gicofindia.com. As per the short notification, GIC Officer Online Application process will start from 11 March 2021. The last date for submitting GIC AM Application is 29 March 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for GIC Officer Recruitment should have a Bachelor's Degree and age should be between 21 and 30 years. Candidates who will successfully apply for GIC Officer Recruitment shall be called for online written exam.

More details GIC AM Recruitment such as salary, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern etc. are given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 11 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 29 March 2021

GIC Exam Date - to be notified

GIC Admit Card Date - to be notified

GIC Vacancy Details

Scale 1 Officer (Assistant Manger) - 44 Posts

GIC Assistant Manager Salary:

Rs. 32,795/-per month in the scale of Rs.32795 - 1610(14) – 55335 - 1745(4) - 62315 and other admissible allowances and other non-core benefits. The total gross salary will be approx Rs. 65,000/- per month.

GIC Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduation in any field with at least 60% marks in degree exam for General and OBC Category candidates and at least 55% for SC/ST candidates.

GIC Assistant Manager Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Selection Procedure for GIC Assistant Manager Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and performance in Group Discussion and Interview. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.

GIC Assistant Manager Exam Pattern:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Part A Technical & Professional Knowledge Test in the relevant discipline 40 40 30 min Part B Reasoning 20 20 60 min English Language 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 Numerical Ability & Computer Literacy 20 20 Part C English Language – Essay, precise and Comprehension 3 30 30 min Total 123 150 150 min - 2 hours and 30 min

How to Apply for GIC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online registration system of GIC via www.gicofindia.in from 11 March to 29 March 2021.

GIC Recruitment Notification PDF

GIC Recruitment 2019: General Insurance Corporation of India has published a detailed recruitment notification in the newspaper for Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) for its offices in India and Abroad. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the through official website from 21 August to 11 September 2019.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 21 August 2019

Last Date of Application - 11 September 2019

GIC Vacancy Details

Scale 1 Officer (Assistant Manger) - 25

FINANCE /ACCOUNTS - 9

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (Software) - 2

LEGAL - 6 Posts

AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING - 1

CIVIL ENGINEERING - 1

AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING - 2

MARINE ENGINEERING - 1

COMPANY SECRETARY - 2

HINDI - 1

Salary:

32,795/-per month plus admissible allowances and other non-core benefits. The total gross salary will be approx Rs. 59,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduation in Engineering/ Finance/ Commerce/Law/IT, etc, with at least 60% marks in degree exam for General and OBC Category candidates and at least 55% for SC/ST candidates.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Assistant Manager Scale 1 Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and performance in Group Discussion and Interview

GIC Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

Paper Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time Part A Technical & Professional Knowledge Test in the relevant discipline 40 40 30 min Part B Reasoning 20 20 60 min English Language 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 Numerical Ability & Computer Literacy 20 20 Part C English Language – Essay, precise and Comprehension 3 30 30 min Total 123 150 150 min - 2 hours and 30 min

How to Apply for GIC Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online registration system of GIC via www.gicofindia.in from 21 August to 11 September 2019.

GIC Recruitment Notification PDF