GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 OUT for Various Posts @gicofindia.com, Exam on 9 May, Link Here

GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the admit card for Officer Scale 1 recruitment 2021 exam at its website. All such candidates who applied for GIC Scale I Various Post Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the admit card through GIC Website.i.e.gicofindia.com.

The candidates can download GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 through the official website by entering their roll number, date of birth and other essential details on the login page. The admit card download link can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

The candidates should note that the facility of downloading GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 will be available till 9 May 2021. All candidates are advised to download GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush.

How to Download GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of GIC.i.e.gicofindia.com. Click on the career section. A notification page will be opened. Click on GICOfficer Scale I Admit Card 2021 available in the quick links available below the page. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Registration/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download GICOfficer Scale I Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 44 vacancies of Officer Scale I in the cadre of Assistant Manager Scale I. The selection for the above post shall be on the basis of shortlisting of the candidates based on Online Test, and performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.