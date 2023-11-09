GMDA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 20 Specialist & Planners Posts, Check Eligibility Here

GMDA Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 20 Specialist & Planners posts. The apply online link will be activated on November 10 and deactivated on November 20. Know all the details for GMDA Recruitment 2023 here.

GMDA Recruitment 2023: Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist, Mid-Level planners, Junior Level Planners posts. The application process will commence on November 10 and conclude on November 28. Aspirants meeting all the eligibility parameters can apply online through the official website of GMDA at gmda.assam.gov.in.

As per the official GMDA Recruitment 2023 Notification, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in the respective disciplines and fall within the prescribed age limit to apply for the exam. A total of 20 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Get all the details on GMDA Recruitment 2023 here.

Important Dates

Online application process starts on November 10

Deadline for the submission of the application form: November 28

GMDA Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials aim to fill up a total of 20 posts through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 10 posts are reserved for Junior Level Planners and 5 posts for Specialist and Mid-level Planners each. Check out the post-wise vacancy for GMDA recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Posts Number of vacancies Specialist 5 Mid-Level Planners 5 Junior Level Planners 10 Total 20

GMDA Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to apply for Guwahati Metro Recruitment 2023, candidates must have completed their post-graduation in the respective disciplines. Also, they must not exceed the age limit of 55 years and 45 years for Junior Level Planners positions. Refer to the table below to get more clarity on the eligibility criteria for GMDA metro recruitment 2023.

Posts Educational Qualification Vacancy Specialist Hydrogeologist Masters in Hydrogeology 1 Transport/Mobility Planner with graduation in Engineering M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning 1 Planner with graduation in Architecture M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning 1 Planner with graduation in Engineering M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning 1 Environmental Planner M. Plan / M. Tech in Environmental Planning 1 Mid-Level Planners M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (respective discipline) 5 Junior Level Planners M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) 10

How to Apply for GMDA Metro Recruitment 2023?

Applicants can follow the below steps to submit their application forms successfully.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority at gmda.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the fee payment.

Step 5: Review your form carefully to ensure there’s no false information or error.

Step 6: Submit your GMDA Guwahati application form and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the Guwahati Metro application form for future reference.

GMDA Recruitment 2023 Salary

Aspirants who will clear the personal interview stage will be recruited for the desired positions. Their monthly salary will range between Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. Check out the post-wise salary below. Candidates must note that this salary is negotiable based on their work experience.