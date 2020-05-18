GMU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Assistant Professor and Other Posts @recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in

GMU Recruitment 2020: Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates with good academic record can apply for the posts through online mode on official website recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in on or before 29 May 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement No - 006/REC/GMU/FAC; Sambalpur

GMU Vacancy Details

Professor - 18 posts

Associate Professor - 21 posts

and Assistant Professors - 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor and Other Posts

Professor - An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications and a minimum of ten years of teaching experience OR An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years of experience.

Associate Professor - Good academic record with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research i

Assistant Professors - A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET)

How to Apply for GMU Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible Indian Citizens should fill in Online Application Form through GMU website recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in on or before 29 May 2020 and must submit printed copy of application form [in seven copies] through Speed/Registered Post/Couriers only along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents [one set only] latest by 03 June 2020.

GMU Recruitment Notification 2020

GMU Online Application Link