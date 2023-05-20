Goa SSC Toppers List 2023 OUT, Check 10th Girls, Boys Pass Percentage and Term 2 Toppers Name Here

Goa Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa SSC term 2 exam results today on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Students can check their respective results from 4.30 PM. Students can download their Goa Board 10th mark sheets by using their seat number in the result login window from the official website- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.
Click here to Check Goa Board SSC Result 2023 - Declared (Link Active)
According to the released data, the pass percentage in Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent, better than last year's 92.7 per cent. The girl's pass percentage is 96.9%, whereas 96.3% of boys have passed the Goa board 10th exams 2023. Along with the announcement of the GBSHSE results, the examination authority has also released the toppers name. This year Pernem Taluka topped the examination with 98.84%.
The board said that the consolidated result sheets will be accessible for download through the school login starting from 9 AM on May 22, 2023. Moreover, the board will provide the Goa 10th result booklet on the official website.
Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Category-wise Pass percentage
Candidates can check the category-wise passing percentage in the Goa Board SSC result 2023 below:
|Category
|Pass percentage
|General
|96.11%
|OBC
|98.36%
|SC
|96.09%
|ST
|98.34%
GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Data
|Number of students appeared
|19,958
|Students passed in Goa Board SSC Result 2023
|19,288
Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023: Statistics
Students who have appeared for the class 10th examinations can check the Goa Board SSC 2023 Result statistics in the table given below:
|Overview
|Passing Percentage (%)
|Overall pass percentage
|96.6%
|Girls pass percentage
|96.9%
|Boyspass percentage
|96.3%
Goa Board SSC Term 2 Result 2023: Number of Students
According to the released data, last year, in the April examination, a total of 20,345 candidates appeared, of which 18,869 candidates passed the Goa SSC term 2 exams with the pass percentage of 92.75%. Check the gender-wise number of students who have appeared in the Goa board 10th examination 2023.
|
Gender
|
Number of students
|
Female
|
10,074
|
Male
|
10,402
Goa SSC Term 2 Exam 2023: Category-wise Statistics
A total of 106 secondary schools have offered NSQF subjects for 3195 students. Check below the category-wise the total number of candidates appeared in the Goa board class 10th examinations in the academic year of 2023.
|
Category
|
Total number of candidates
|
Overall
|
20,476
|
CWSN Students
|
425
|
ITI Candidates registered for equivalency in SSC exam
|
23
|
NSQF Candidates
|
3,195
Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Highlights
Candidates can check the highlights related to the Goa Board class 10th result 2023 in the table mentioned below:
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|
Name of the examination
|
Secondary School Certificate Exam, Term 2
|
Class
|
10th
|
Result Name
|
Goa SSC Result 2023
|
Goa SSC Term 2 Result Date and time
|
May 20, 2023, at 4.30 pm
|Goa SSC Result Status
|ANNOUNCED
|
Goa Board SSC Result Website
|
|
Login credentials required to check Goa Board SSC Result 2023
|
Previous Years Goa Board SSC Statistics
Candidates can check the past year’s Goa board SSC term 2 exam statistics in the table mentioned below:
|
Year
|
Total Appeared Students
|
Overall Pass Percentage (%)
|
Boys Pass Percentage (%)
|
Girls Pass Percentage (%)
|
2021
|
23,900
|
99.72%
|
99.50%
|
99.98%
|
2020
|
19,680
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
18,684
|
92.47%
|
92.31%
|
92.46%
|
2018
|
20238
|
89.6
|
88.69
|
90.49
|
2017
|
18776
|
91.57
|
89.24
|
90.77
