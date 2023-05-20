Goa SSC Toppers List 2023 OUT, Check 10th Girls, Boys Pass Percentage and Term 2 Toppers Name Here

The Goa board SSC Term 2 results 2023 have been announced today, May 20, in online mode. Students can check their results from 4.30 PM. They have to enter the required login credentials in the result login window to check the GBSHSE SSC result online at: gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net. Check toppers list, pass percentage details here.

Goa Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa SSC term 2 exam results today on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Students can check their respective results from 4.30 PM. Students can download their Goa Board 10th mark sheets by using their seat number in the result login window from the official website- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

According to the released data, the pass percentage in Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent, better than last year's 92.7 per cent. The girl's pass percentage is 96.9%, whereas 96.3% of boys have passed the Goa board 10th exams 2023. Along with the announcement of the GBSHSE results, the examination authority has also released the toppers name. This year Pernem Taluka topped the examination with 98.84%.

The board said that the consolidated result sheets will be accessible for download through the school login starting from 9 AM on May 22, 2023. Moreover, the board will provide the Goa 10th result booklet on the official website.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Category-wise Pass percentage

Candidates can check the category-wise passing percentage in the Goa Board SSC result 2023 below:

Category Pass percentage General 96.11% OBC 98.36% SC 96.09% ST 98.34%

GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Data

Number of students appeared 19,958 Students passed in Goa Board SSC Result 2023 19,288

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023: Statistics

Students who have appeared for the class 10th examinations can check the Goa Board SSC 2023 Result statistics in the table given below:

Overview Passing Percentage (%) Overall pass percentage 96.6% Girls pass percentage 96.9% Boyspass percentage 96.3%

Goa Board SSC Term 2 Result 2023: Number of Students

According to the released data, last year, in the April examination, a total of 20,345 candidates appeared, of which 18,869 candidates passed the Goa SSC term 2 exams with the pass percentage of 92.75%. Check the gender-wise number of students who have appeared in the Goa board 10th examination 2023.

Gender Number of students Female 10,074 Male 10,402

Goa SSC Term 2 Exam 2023: Category-wise Statistics

A total of 106 secondary schools have offered NSQF subjects for 3195 students. Check below the category-wise the total number of candidates appeared in the Goa board class 10th examinations in the academic year of 2023.

Category Total number of candidates Overall 20,476 CWSN Students 425 ITI Candidates registered for equivalency in SSC exam 23 NSQF Candidates 3,195

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Highlights

Candidates can check the highlights related to the Goa Board class 10th result 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Exam Conducting Authority Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Name of the examination Secondary School Certificate Exam, Term 2 Class 10th Result Name Goa SSC Result 2023 Goa SSC Term 2 Result Date and time May 20, 2023, at 4.30 pm Goa SSC Result Status ANNOUNCED Goa Board SSC Result Website gbshse.gov.in

results.gbshsegoa.net Login credentials required to check Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Seat Number

School Index Number

Date of Birth (DoB)

Security Captcha

Previous Years Goa Board SSC Statistics

Candidates can check the past year’s Goa board SSC term 2 exam statistics in the table mentioned below:

Year Total Appeared Students Overall Pass Percentage (%) Boys Pass Percentage (%) Girls Pass Percentage (%) 2021 23,900 99.72% 99.50% 99.98% 2020 19,680 - - - 2019 18,684 92.47% 92.31% 92.46% 2018 20238 89.6 88.69 90.49 2017 18776 91.57 89.24 90.77

