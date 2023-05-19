Goa Board SSC Result Tommorow at 4:30 pm, Direct Links to Check Goa 10th Term 2 Result and Other Previous Year Details

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the date and time for the GBSHSE SSC Result 2023. Students can check their Goa 10th result at gbshse.in.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Goa SSC Result 2023 tomorrow, May 20, 2023. The board has issued an official notification regarding the date and time of the announcement of the board results. The link for students to check the SSC Goa Term 2 result will be available after 4:30 PM.

Going by the pattern followed for the HSSC results, board officials will be announcing the SSC 10th exam results in an official press conference following which the results will be announced on the website gbshse.in. Goa board conducted the SSC exams in two terms. Term 1 Goa 10th exams were conducted from November 10 to 29, 2022 while the Term 2 exams were conducted from April 1 to 24, 2023.

A total of 20476 students are expecting their GBSHSE 10th result 2023 tomorrow. To check the results candidates can also visit the website results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa SSC Result 2023 Official Notification:

GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Board officials have announced the date and time for the declaration of the term 2 SSC class 10 exams. Candidates can check the official schedule and related details here.

Particulars Schedule GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Date May 20, 2023 Goa Board SSC Result Time 4:30 PM

Goa Board 10th Result Link

Goa Board will be announcing the results online for the class 10 students. To check the results candidates can visit the websites from the list given below.

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

How to Check Goa Board 10th Result 2023

As mentioned, board officials will first be announcing the class 10 results in an official press conference. Following this, the link for students to check their board results will be made available. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their SSC term 2 result.

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board Website

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Enter the 10th roll number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the class 10 board result for further reference

Goa SSC Result 2023 Previous Year Statistics

The board has issued the details of the performance of the students in the 2022 SSC board exams. Candidates can check the details below.

Particulars Details Total number of students appeared 20476 Number of girls 10074 Number of boys 10402 Overall pass percentage 92.75%

Also Read: Goa SSC Result 2023 Date and Time - May 20 at 4:30 PM: Check GBSHSE Class 10th Term 2 Latest Updates Here