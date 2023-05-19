Goa Board SSC Result Tommorow at 4:30 pm, Direct Links to Check Goa 10th Term 2 Result and Other Previous Year Details

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Goa SSC Result 2023 tomorrow, May 20, 2023. The board has issued an official notification regarding the date and time of the announcement of the board results. The link for students to check the SSC Goa Term 2 result will be available after 4:30 PM.
Going by the pattern followed for the HSSC results, board officials will be announcing the SSC 10th exam results in an official press conference following which the results will be announced on the website gbshse.in. Goa board conducted the SSC exams in two terms. Term 1 Goa 10th exams were conducted from November 10 to 29, 2022 while the Term 2 exams were conducted from April 1 to 24, 2023.
A total of 20476 students are expecting their GBSHSE 10th result 2023 tomorrow. To check the results candidates can also visit the website results.gbshsegoa.net.
Goa SSC Result 2023 Official Notification:
GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Date and Time
Board officials have announced the date and time for the declaration of the term 2 SSC class 10 exams. Candidates can check the official schedule and related details here.
|
Particulars
|
Schedule
|
GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 Date
|
May 20, 2023
|
Goa Board SSC Result Time
|
4:30 PM
Goa Board 10th Result Link
Goa Board will be announcing the results online for the class 10 students. To check the results candidates can visit the websites from the list given below.
- gbshse.in
- results.gbshsegoa.net
How to Check Goa Board 10th Result 2023
As mentioned, board officials will first be announcing the class 10 results in an official press conference. Following this, the link for students to check their board results will be made available. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their SSC term 2 result.
Step 1: Visit the Goa Board Website
Step 2: Click on the SSC result link
Step 3: Enter the 10th roll number in the link provided
Step 4: Download the class 10 board result for further reference
Goa SSC Result 2023 Previous Year Statistics
The board has issued the details of the performance of the students in the 2022 SSC board exams. Candidates can check the details below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total number of students appeared
|
20476
|
Number of girls
|
10074
|
Number of boys
|
10402
|
Overall pass percentage
|
92.75%
Also Read: Goa SSC Result 2023 Date and Time - May 20 at 4:30 PM: Check GBSHSE Class 10th Term 2 Latest Updates Here