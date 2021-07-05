Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Captain of Ports Recruitment 2021 for Sailor Group C Posts, Download Notification @ports.goa.gov.in

Captain of Ports, Government of Goa is hiring Sailor Group C Posts. Check educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy and application process here

Created On: Jul 5, 2021 15:02 IST
Captain of Ports Recruitment 2021
Captain of Ports Recruitment 2021

Captain of Ports Recruitment 2021 Notification: Captain of Ports, Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sailor Group C on its website i.e.ports.goa.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GOA Ports Department Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 16 July 2021.

More details on Goa Sailor Recruitment  2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy and application process here.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 16 July 2021

Timings - 10 AM to 5 PM

Captain of Ports Vacancy Details

Sailor Group C Posts - 16

  1. Gen - 9 Posts
  2. OBC - 5 Posts
  3. SC - 1 Post
  4. ST - 1 Post
  5. EWS - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Captain of Ports Sailor Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. should have passed VII Std.
  2. Should have passed Maritime School New Entrants Course in either Deck or Engine Department
  3. Should be Proficient in swimming.
  4. Should be Physically strong with good eye sight and sense of hearing.
  5. Knowledge of Konkani

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for Captain of Ports Sailor Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidate can submit the application to the office of Captain of Ports Department, Dayanand Bandodkar Road, Panaji – Goa latest by 16 July 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Captain of Ports Recruitment Notification Download

Captain of Ports Website

FAQ

Can I apply online for Goa Ports Recruitment 2021 ?

No, only offline applications are invited

What is the age limit for Sailor Posts ?

45 years

What is the last date for Captain of Goa Application Form ?

16 July 2021
