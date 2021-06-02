Goa Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon: Physical From 16 June, Download Notice @citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Goa Police Constable Physical Admit Card and Exam 2021: Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has released a notice regarding the Physical Test for the post of Police Constable on its website - citizen.goapolice.gov.in. As per Goa Police Notice, Physical Measurements (PM) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to be held from 16 June 2021 (Wednesday).

Goa Police Constable Physical is expected soon. Candidates would be able to check time, date and venue of Selection Tests on their Goa Police Admit Card 2021.

Goa Police Constable Physical Measurement

Male candidate

Minimum height -168 cms. Chest - Unexpanded - 80 cms. and expanded - 85 cms.

Female Candidate

Minimum height - 157 cms Weight - not less than 42 kgs

Goa Police Constable PET

Physical Efficiency Test which will carry no marks but will be qualifying for further tests:

Male:

100 metres Run in 14 seconds. Long Jump - 4.2 metres (3 chances) High Jump - 1.3 metres (3 chances) 800 metres Run in 2 minutes 50 seconds. Female 100 metres Run in 18.5 seconds. Long Jump - 3.1 metres (3 chances) High Jump - 0.9 metres (3 chances) 400 metres Run in I minute 40 seconds.

The official notice reads, “The Selection Tests consisting of Physical Measurements (Height, Chest/Weight) and Physical Efficiency Te.st (100 mtrs. Run, Long Jump, High Jump, 800/400 mtrs. Run) of the candidates who have applied to the posts of Police Constable (Male & Female) itt pursuant to the Advertisement No.01 Year 2021 appeared in the local newspaper dated 28.03.2021 and Addendum appeared in the local newspaper dated 30 .04.202I , will commence from 16.06.2021 . The time, date and venue of Selection Tests will be intimated to the applicants through the Call Letters”.

Goa Police PC Physical Test Notice PDF