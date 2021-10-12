Goa Police Recruitment 2021 for 750+ Constable, Steno, LDC, Sweeper and Other Posts @citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarter, Panaji has published a notification for recruitment to post of Police Constable, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Barber, Sweeper, Dhobi, Nursing Assistant and Mess Servant on citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarter, Panaji has published a notification for recruitment to post of Police Constable, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Barber, Sweeper, Dhobi, Nursing Assistant and Mess Servant on citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Applications are invited through offline mode.

Eligible candidates interested for the posts can submit their application on or before 08 November 2021 in the prescribed format.

Important Dates

Date of Notification - 12 October 2021

Last Date of Application - 08 November 2021

Goa Police Vacancy Details

Police Constable - 713 Posts

Pharmacist - 6 Posts

Laboratory Technician - 2 Posts

Stenographer - 2 Posts

Lower Division Clerk - 5 Posts

Barber - 4 Posts

Dhobi - 3 Posts

Nursing Assistant - 3 Posts

Mess Servant - 14 Posts

Sweeper - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Police Posts

Educational Qualification:

Police Constable - 10th passed

Pharmacist- Degree and Diploma in Pharmacy

Stenographer - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge. Speed of 100 wpm in Short Hand and 35 pm in Typewriting

Lower Division Clerk - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge with typing speed of 30 wpm in English.

Barber - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade

Dhobi - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade

Nursing Assistant - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade

Mess Servant Posts - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade

Sweeper - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade

Age Limit:

Police Constable - 18 to 28 Years

Others - Not more than 45 years

Physical Eligibility

Police Constable:

MALE

PST

Minimum Height – 168 cms

Chest (Unexpanded) – 80 cms & expanded – 85 cms

PET

Run – 100 Metres in 18.5 Seconds

Long Jump – 3.1 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)

400 Metres Run in 3 Minutes.

FEMALE

PST

Minimum Height – 157 cms

Weight not Less Than 42 kgs

PET

Running – 100 Metres in 19 Seconds

Long Jump – 3.10 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)

400 Metres Run in 1 Minutes 50 Seconds.

Selection Process for Goa Police Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Constable and Nursing Assistant - Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test and Written Test

Pharmacist - Written Test

Steno - Skill Test and Written Exam

LDC - Computer Test and Written Test

Barber, Dhobi, Mess Servant, Sweeper - Practical Test of the Trade and Written Test

How to Apply Goa Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other documents at the counter opened at the Police Headquarter, Panaji Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Police Station and Vasco Police Station.

The prescribed application forms are available at the Administrative Block, GRP Camp, Altinho, Panaji Goa from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days and can also be download from the official website.

Goa Police Application Fee:

For General Category - Rs. 200/-

For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman - Rs. 100/