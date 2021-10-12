Goa Police Recruitment 2021 for 750+ Constable, Steno, LDC, Sweeper and Other Posts @citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarter, Panaji has published a notification for recruitment to post of Police Constable, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Barber, Sweeper, Dhobi, Nursing Assistant and Mess Servant on citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Applications are invited through offline mode.
Eligible candidates interested for the posts can submit their application on or before 08 November 2021 in the prescribed format.
Goa Police Notification Download
Important Dates
- Date of Notification - 12 October 2021
- Last Date of Application - 08 November 2021
Goa Police Vacancy Details
- Police Constable - 713 Posts
- Pharmacist - 6 Posts
- Laboratory Technician - 2 Posts
- Stenographer - 2 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk - 5 Posts
- Barber - 4 Posts
- Dhobi - 3 Posts
- Nursing Assistant - 3 Posts
- Mess Servant - 14 Posts
- Sweeper - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Goa Police Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Police Constable - 10th passed
- Pharmacist- Degree and Diploma in Pharmacy
- Stenographer - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge. Speed of 100 wpm in Short Hand and 35 pm in Typewriting
- Lower Division Clerk - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge with typing speed of 30 wpm in English.
- Barber - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade
- Dhobi - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade
- Nursing Assistant - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade
- Mess Servant Posts - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade
- Sweeper - 12th passed and completed the course by ITI in relevant trade
Age Limit:
- Police Constable - 18 to 28 Years
- Others - Not more than 45 years
Physical Eligibility
Police Constable:
MALE
PST
- Minimum Height – 168 cms
- Chest (Unexpanded) – 80 cms & expanded – 85 cms
PET
- Run – 100 Metres in 18.5 Seconds
- Long Jump – 3.1 Metres (3 Chances)
- High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)
- 400 Metres Run in 3 Minutes.
FEMALE
PST
- Minimum Height – 157 cms
- Weight not Less Than 42 kgs
PET
- Running – 100 Metres in 19 Seconds
- Long Jump – 3.10 Metres (3 Chances)
- High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)
- 400 Metres Run in 1 Minutes 50 Seconds.
Selection Process for Goa Police Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Constable and Nursing Assistant - Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test and Written Test
- Pharmacist - Written Test
- Steno - Skill Test and Written Exam
- LDC - Computer Test and Written Test
- Barber, Dhobi, Mess Servant, Sweeper - Practical Test of the Trade and Written Test
How to Apply Goa Police Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other documents at the counter opened at the Police Headquarter, Panaji Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Police Station and Vasco Police Station.
The prescribed application forms are available at the Administrative Block, GRP Camp, Altinho, Panaji Goa from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days and can also be download from the official website.
Goa Police Application Fee:
For General Category - Rs. 200/-
For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman - Rs. 100/