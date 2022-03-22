JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 264 DM, AM, Welder & Other Posts, Check Vacancies & Application Form Here

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on goashipyard.in. Check Vacancies, Salary, Application Form and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 22, 2022 14:33 IST
Goa Shipyard Jobs 2022 Offical Notification PDF
Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical), Assistant Manager, Asst Superintendent, Structural Fitter, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Medical Laboratory, Technician, Technical Assistant, Civil Assistant, Trainee Welder, Trainee General Fitter, Welder, 3G Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrical Mechanic, Plumber, Mobile crane operator, Printer Record Keeper, Cook, Office Assistant, Store Assistant, Yard Assistant, Junior Instructor, Unskilled posts.

 The online applications for GSL Executive, Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 will be started from 23 March 2022. All those candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to submit their applications latest by 22 April 2022. Candidates can check the notification, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 22 April 2022
  • Last date for receipt of hard copies of the Online Application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited - 4 May 2022

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name No of Posts
Deputy Manager 09
Assistant Manager 02
Asst Superintendent 01
Structural Fitter 34
Refrigeration & AC Mechanic 02
Welder 12
3G Welder 10
Electronic Mechanic 16
Electrical Mechanic 11
Plumber 02
Mobile crane operator 01
Printer Record Keeper 01
Cook 04
Office Assistant 11
Store Assistant 01
Yard Assistant 10
Junior Instructor 02
Medical Laboratory
Technician		 01
Technical Assistant 99
Civil Assistant 02
Trainee Welder 10
Trainee General Fitter 03
Unskilled 20
Total 264

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.
  • Deputy Manager (Naval Architecture) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution. 
  • Deputy Manager (Electronics/Electrical) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication from a recognized University /AICTE approved
    institution.
  • Deputy Manager (Finance)  - Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
  • Assistant Manager - Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountant of India. 

How to apply for Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 23 March 2022 to 22 April 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager– Rs. 500/-
  • Others – Rs.200/-

 

