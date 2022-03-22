Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 264 DM, AM, Welder & Other Posts, Check Vacancies & Application Form Here

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on goashipyard.in. Check Vacancies, Salary, Application Form and other details here.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical), Assistant Manager, Asst Superintendent, Structural Fitter, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Medical Laboratory, Technician, Technical Assistant, Civil Assistant, Trainee Welder, Trainee General Fitter, Welder, 3G Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrical Mechanic, Plumber, Mobile crane operator, Printer Record Keeper, Cook, Office Assistant, Store Assistant, Yard Assistant, Junior Instructor, Unskilled posts.

The online applications for GSL Executive, Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 will be started from 23 March 2022. All those candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to submit their applications latest by 22 April 2022. Candidates can check the notification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 22 April 2022

Last date for receipt of hard copies of the Online Application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited - 4 May 2022

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name No of Posts Deputy Manager 09 Assistant Manager 02 Asst Superintendent 01 Structural Fitter 34 Refrigeration & AC Mechanic 02 Welder 12 3G Welder 10 Electronic Mechanic 16 Electrical Mechanic 11 Plumber 02 Mobile crane operator 01 Printer Record Keeper 01 Cook 04 Office Assistant 11 Store Assistant 01 Yard Assistant 10 Junior Instructor 02 Medical Laboratory

Technician 01 Technical Assistant 99 Civil Assistant 02 Trainee Welder 10 Trainee General Fitter 03 Unskilled 20 Total 264

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Deputy Manager (Naval Architecture) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Deputy Manager (Electronics/Electrical) - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication from a recognized University /AICTE approved

institution.

institution. Deputy Manager (Finance) - Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Assistant Manager - Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountant of India.

How to apply for Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 23 March 2022 to 22 April 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee