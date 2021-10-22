Goa WRD Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 190 MTS Posts @goawrd.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Water Resources Department (WRD) Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment for total 190 various Multi Tasking Staff posts on its official website. Check detail here.

Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Water Resources Department (WRD) Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment for total 190 various Multi Tasking Staff posts including (Pump Attendant, Assistant Operator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 10 November 2021.

In a bid to apply for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain requisite qualification including 10th Pass with f Motor vehicle/Diesel/Electrician/Wireman/ Auto and other eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job:

No.16-19/CE-WR/WCE66)

Dated: 20 October, 2021.

Important Date for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 November 2021

Vacancy Details for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Multi Tasking Staff (Pump Attendant)-06

Multi Tasking Staff (Assistant Operator)-17

Multi Tasking Staff (Supervisor)-152

Multi Tasking Staff (Mechanic)-02

Multi Tasking Staff (Work Assistant)-10

Multi Tasking Staff (Staff (Electrician)-03

Eligibility Criteria for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Multi Tasking Staff (Pump Attendant)-Passed Course conducted by Industrial training Institute or equivalent qualification in relevant trade of Motor Vehicle/ Diesel/Electrician/Wireman/Auto electrician/Wireman from a recognized Institute or

Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination (Xth Pass) from the recognized board/Institution with practical knowledge of maintenance and operation of pumps.

Knowledge of Konkani.

Multi Tasking Staff (Assistant Operator)-Passes Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification,in relevant trade of motor vehicle/ Diesel from recognized institution.

Knowledge of Knonkani.

Multi Tasking Staff (Supervisor)-Passed Secondary School certificate examination (10th std Pass)from recognized Board/Institution.

3 Years experience of Supervision of work at Site.

Knowledge of Konkani.

Multi Tasking Staff (Mechanic)-Passed Course Conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification in relevant trade of Motor Vehicle/Diesel from a recognized institution

3 Years experience in the trade.

Knowledge of Konkani.

Check the short notification for the details Educational Qualification of the posts.



Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts with the generated hard copy of Application Form filled in with necessary details and affixed with the recent self attested passport size photograph on the space provided and duly signed at the bottom of the Application submitted by hand delivery/postal delivery in the O/o the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Sinchai Bhawan, Near Police Station, Porvorim, Goa from 20/10/2021 to 10/11/2021.