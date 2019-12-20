Good Newwz Trailer 2.0: Kareena, Akshay & Kiara Are Giving Major Fashion Goals In This Upcoming Bollywood Film

Bollywood movie Good Newwz is releasing on 27th December 2019. The trailer of the movie is out and the song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ is already becoming a hit wedding number of the season. People are loving the stylish look of Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the movie and Akshay’s blue kurta is already making headlines. If you are also smitten by Kiara Advani’s trendy sneaker look, then enjoy different fashion styles of your favourite cast.

This blue kurta by Akshay Kumar is already becoming a hit. Defining the style statement, be prepared to see guys at the wedding in this stylish attire. If you also want to pull off the exact funky look like Akshay Kumar, then you must check the available options on Amazon and pick the kurta of a similar style.

Be prepared to laugh off in this scene but more than that get ready to fall in love with this necklace worn by Kareena Kapoor. She picked this necklace on a formal shirt but you can opt for it over traditional wear. Compliment your attire with this elegant necklace which will add grace to your look.

These pink sneakers are the ones which you can wear in any season. Kiara Advani chose these sneakers on a typical Punjabi suit. The stylish attire with a funky and contrasting look is the one that you will love.