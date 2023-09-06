Govt Job Recruitment 2023 Update: 1 Lakh Vacancies to be Filled said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Govt Job Recruitment Update 2023 : The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will announce job advertisements for 22,000 vacancies as a part of their initiative to recruit 1 lakh individuals for various government positions.

Govt Job Recruitment Update 2023: On September 4, 2023, an official update related to government jobs was made by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has revealed a plan under which 22,000 government posts will be advertised within the next two months in order to recruit 1 lakh people for government jobs under the present government regime.

Our roadmap to 1 Lakh Jobs! pic.twitter.com/b31pvhSTHk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 4, 2023

During an official event, Sarma personally handed out appointment letters to 514 candidates who successfully cleared the recent Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to occupy Class-III and Class-IV positions across various government departments. Sarma proudly noted that, thus far, his tenure as Chief Minister has resulted in the issuance of a total of 87,402 government job offers.

The minister also explained that the resolution to provide 100,000 jobs to unemployed youth in Assam was officially approved during the state cabinet's inaugural meeting in 2021. However, due to the challenges posed by the second and third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire procedure encountered delays.

He further added that “The recruitment process gained momentum once the pandemic subsided. By the time we celebrated the second anniversary of our administration, we had successfully distributed appointment letters to nearly 86,000 job seekers”.

