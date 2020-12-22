GPSC Provisional Key 2020 Released for Assistant Director, Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 31

GPSC Assistant Director Provisional Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the post of Assistant Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant Director Post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the provisional key for the Assistant Director post on its official website. Commission has conducted the preliminary exam on 20 December 2020. Candidates appeared in the Assistant Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1 against Advertisement No 131/2019-20 can check the provisional key available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Director post should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, in prescribed format of suggestion sheet with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the objections and answers suggested by them should be in compliance with the responses given in the answer sheet. Also, objection for each question should be made on separate sheet as mentioned in the notification. Last date for sending the suggestions/objections is 31 December 2020.

Candidates can check the Assistant Director Provisional Key 2020 available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Director, Class-1 Post





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Director, Class-1 Post