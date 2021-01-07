GPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-II Post against Advt. No. 82/2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) can check the interview schedule available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), the interview for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-II Post will be conducted on 18/19 January 2021. Candidates who have qualified for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-II Post under Road and Building Department against Advt. No. 82/2019-20 can check the Detailed Interview Programme available on the official website.

As per the notice released by GPSC, candidates will have to present (including those who don’t get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address due to any unavoidable circumstance also to remain present) with all the original requisite documents and one set of self-attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement. You can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the details interview schedule also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Interview Schedule 2021for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-II Post







