GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Manager, Class-2 Post Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 23

GPSC Assistant Manager Provisional Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the Prelims Exam for Assistant Manager, Class-2 Post on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager Post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims examination on 13 December 2020 for the Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) against Advertisement No 138/2019-20.

Commission has uploaded the Prelims Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Manager, Class-2 Post on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager post should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website.

The objections and answers suggested by candidates should be in compliance with the responses given in the answer sheet. Candidates should note that last date for sending the suggestions/objections is 23 December 2020. Candidates can check the Assistant Manager Provisional Key 2020 available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Manager Post





How to Download: GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020 for Assistant Manager Post