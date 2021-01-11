GPSC Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the post of Assistant Professor for Chemistry subject on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Assistant Professor posts against advt no 93/2018-19 can check the result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for Assistant Professor post in Chemistry subject on its official website. Now shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview round as per the selection process for Assistant Professor in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2 posts.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor for Chemistry Subjects for Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2 can check the provisional list available on the official website. However you can check the GPSC Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post

https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/LECI-93-2018-19.pdf

How to Download: GPSC Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post