GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 Released for Associate Professor Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for Associate Professor Class-1 on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Associate Professor Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for Associate Professor Class-1 post against Advt. No. 66/2019-20. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Community Medicine, General State Service, Class-1 post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the prelims answer key for Associate Professor, Community Medicine, General State Service, Class-1 post on its official website. Commission had conducted the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Community Medicine, General State Service on 26 February 2021.

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had released the provisional key for prelims exam for Associate Professor Post on 01 March 2021 and demanded the suggestion/objections till 08 March 2021. Now commission has released the final answer key for the Associate Professor post for Question No. 001 - 200 on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Community Medicine, General State Service; Class-1post can check the final key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

