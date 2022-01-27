JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

GPSC Civil Service Result 2022 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 5315 Qualified for Mains Round, Check Cut off, Prelims Marks

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of Prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative/Civil Services on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 11:25 IST
GPSC Civil Service Result 2022 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of Prelims exam Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2 on its official website. A total of 5315 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on 26 December 2021.

All those candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Exam can download GPSC Result 2022 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

You can download the GPSC Civil Service Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download GPSC Civil Service Result 2022 Check Steps

  1. Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Result’ Tab given at the left corner of the homepage
  3. Scroll till the end, you will find link 'PT / Mains Results'
  4. Click on the link - ‘Eligibility List (Main) - 30/2021-22 List of Eligible Candidates for the Mains Written Examination - LECME-30-202122c.pdf’ on the home page.
  5. Download GPSC Result PDF
  6. Check Roll Number of Selected Candidates.

However you can download directly the GPSC Civil Service Result 2022 from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: GPSC Civil Service Result 2022

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Gujarat Civil/Administrative Services exam for various category. 

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut-Off

Category & Gender Cut-off Marks  Total Selected Candidates
General Male 123.93 883
General Female  103.12 393
EWS Male  123.93 1180
EWS Female 99.00  254
SEBC Male  123.93 1420
SEBC Female 103.12 325
SC Male  123.93 374
SC Female 103.12 94
ST Female  87.31 75
Total   5315

All Candidates appeared in the written exam can view their obtained marks by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

All candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF List in the result are required to fill online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination

