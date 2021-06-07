GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Dental Surgeon Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Dental Surgeon Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Dental Surgeon, Class-2 under Health and Family Welfare. Commission will conduct the interview for Dental Surgeon Class-2 posts from 14 June 2021 onwards. Now all such candidates qualified for the interview round for Dental Surgeon posts can check the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon, Class-2 posts on its official website. Interview for Dental Surgeon, Class-2 posts against Advt. No. 31/2019-20 is scheduled from 14 to 25 June 2021. Candidates can check the roll number with date of interview available on the official website.

All such candidates qualified for the Dental Surgeon, Gujarat Health Services, Health and Family Welfare, Class-II post against Advt. No. 31/ 2019-20 can check the details GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon Posts





How to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Dental Surgeon Posts