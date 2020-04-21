GPSC Online Application Last Date 2020 for Various Exam Extended @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Online Application Last Date 2020 for Various Exam Extended: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has extended the last date for online application for Mains Examination Application Form for Advt No 8/2019-20 & 9/2019-20 and Online Document Uploading for Advt No 8/2019-20, 9/2019-20, 13/2019-20, 16/2019-20, 26/2019-20 and 94/2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for these advertisements can check the short notification from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the short notification for the extension for the last date for this exam.

The short notification released by the GPSC on 21 April 2020 stated regarding the extension of Date for Mains Examination Application Form for Advt. No. 8/2019-20 & 9/2019-20 and Online Document Uploading for Advt. No. 8/2019-20, 9/2019-20, 13/2019-20, 16/2019-20, 26/2019-20 and 94/2018-19."

Candidates who are part of the recruitment process for the examinations of the above mentioned advertisement number can check the short notification in this regard.

Direct Link for GPSC Online Application Last Date 2020 for Various Exam Extended Notice





How to Download: GPSC Online Application Last Date 2020 for Various Exam Extended Notice



Visit the official website of GPSC i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.

Click on the link Important Notice Regarding Extension of Date for Mains Examination Application Form for Advt. No. 8/2019-20 & 9/2019-20 and Online Document Uploading for Advt. No. 8/2019-20, 9/2019-20, 13/2019-20, 16/2019-20, 26/2019-20 and 94/2018-19 on the Home Page.

You will get the Attachment after clicking the link.

Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for latest updates regarding the Advt. No. 8/2019-20 & 9/2019-20 and Other Examination Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.