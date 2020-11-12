GPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 131 Paediatrician Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released notification for the 131 posts of Paediatrician, Gujarat Health and Medical Services (Specialist Services), Class 1 Class-1 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 on or before 01 December 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020. Candidates should note that selection for the GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of their performance in the Prelim (Objective) and Interview.

Candidates selected finally for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020 will get the Pay Scale of Rs. 67700-208700 /- (Level-11). All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020:

Advt. No. 2/2020-21

Important Dates for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: 09 May 2021

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: July 2021

Tentative Month of Interview: September 2021

Vacancy Details for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020:

Paediatrician-131 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess academic qualifications as specified in the detailed advertisement against each subject obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India, or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be a deemed as University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act,1956 (3 of 1956) or possess any other qualifications specified in First or Second Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 or as the case may possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Dental Council of India;

Possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; and

Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Check the official website for details of the educational qualification for these posts.

Pay Scale for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020: Rs. 67700-208700 /- (Level-11)

Age Limit for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020: Minimum Age: Must have completed 21 years on the last date of Advertisement. Maximum Age: Must not have completed 40 years on the last date of Advertisement.

Check official website for details in this regards.

GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for GPSC Paediatrician Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.