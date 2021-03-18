GPSC PI Result 2021 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: 1772 Candidates Selected for PET, Download Police Inspector PDF and Cut-Off Here

GPSC PI Result 21: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of prelims test for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2. Candidates who appeared in GPSC PI Exam on 03 January 2021, can download GPSC Result from GPSC official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC PI Result Link is given below. Candidates can also download GPSC Police Inspector Result, directly, through the link below:

A total of 1772 candidates are qualified in the exam. All the candidates, whose roll number is given in the list, will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying Test).

Those who qualify in GPSC SI Physical Test shall apply again through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 19 & 20 June 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre

GPSC PI Cut-Off

Category and Gender Cut-off Marks General Male 103.33 General Female 84.32 EWS Male 103.33 EWS Female 81.77 SEBC Male 103.33 SEBC Female 84.32 SC Male 103.33 SC Female 83.31 ST Male 85.74 ST Female 67.54

GPSC PI Marks

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 21 March 2021 from 4 PM onwards by using his/her credentials on https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

How to Download GPSC PI Result 2021 ?