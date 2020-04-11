GPSC Police Inspector Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Download GPSC PI Pre Exam PDF @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Police Inspector Exam Date 2020 has been postponed by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) due to Coronavirus (COVID -19) Pandemic. GPSC Police Inspector exam was supposed to be held on 26 April 2020 which was scheduled on 29 March 2020.

GPSC Police Inspector New Exam Date will be announced by the commission on its official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in when the situation gets normal.Candidates who have applied for GPSC Police Inspector Recruitment, can keep track on official website of GPSC gpsc.gujarat.gov.in for GPSC Police Inspector Exam 2020.

They can check more details on GPSC Police Inspector Prelims exam on the official notice PDF Link given below. GPSC PI Test will be of 300 marks and candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the test.Selected candidates in prelims exam will be called for Physical Test followed by GPSC Police Inspector Mains Exam 2020 and Interview. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Mains Written Exam and marks obtained in Interview.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment of 40 Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2. GPSC Police Inspector online applications were invited from 26 December 2019 and the last date of application was 10 January 2020.

GPSC Police Inspector Exam Date Postponed Notice PDF

GPSC Official Website