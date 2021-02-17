GPSC Marks 2021 Released for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link
GPSC Police Inspector Marks 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains/interview marks for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 against Advt. No. 112/2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains/interview round for GPSC Police Inspector Exam can download their marks through the official website of GPSC i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the link to check the marks obtained by candidates in mains/interview round for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 under Home Department against Advt. No- 112/2018-19 on its official website.
In a bid to check the marks in mains/interview round for Police Inspector posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Confirmation No and Birth Date on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Mains/Interview round for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 under Home Department can check their marks available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Marks 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts
How to Download: GPSC Marks 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts
- Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission.i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Click on the link-" View your Marks obtained in the Mains Exam and Interview for Advt. No. 112/2018-19, Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2, Home Department (up to 02/03/2021 only) Click Here flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Confirmation No and Birth Date on the official website.
- You will get the GPSC Police Inspector marks in a new window.
- Download GPSC Police Inspector Marks and save it for future reference.