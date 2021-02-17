GPSC Marks 2021 Released for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link

GPSC Police Inspector Marks 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains/interview marks for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 against Advt. No. 112/2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains/interview round for GPSC Police Inspector Exam can download their marks through the official website of GPSC i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



In a bid to check the marks in mains/interview round for Police Inspector posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Confirmation No and Birth Date on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Mains/Interview round for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 under Home Department can check their marks available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Marks 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts





How to Download: GPSC Marks 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Posts