GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 Released for Mine Sirdar Class-III Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak) post held on 20 February 2021 can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-III, (GMDC) (Advt No.145/2019-20) on its official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for the Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 posts on 20 February 2021. Provisional Key for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak) post was released on 22-02-2021 and Commission had demanded the Suggestions/Objections till 02 March 2021.

Now Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Final Key for Series-M (CBRT) from Question No. 001 - 200. All such candidates appeared in the preliminary exam for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post can check the final key available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Mine Sirdar Class-III Post

How to Download: GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Mine Sirdar Class-III Post