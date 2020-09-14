GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 Released for Deputy Section Officer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

GPSC Prelims Marks 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims exam Marks for the Deputy Section Officer, Class-3 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in GPSC Deputy Section Officer Prelims Exam can download their marks on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the GPSC, the Prelims Marks for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 is uploaded on its official website. All such candidates qualified in the Prelims examination can check their marks available on the official website.

In a bid to check the Prelims Marks for the Deputy Section Officer, Class-3 Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Confirmation No and Date of Birth on the window given on the official website. Candidates can check their marks on the official website till 24 September 2020.

It is noted that GPSC had earlier released the Prelims Result for the Deputy Section Officer Posts in which a total of 2461 candidates were provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam. Candidates qualified in the Prelims exam will appear in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 20/2019-20.

Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Deputy Section Officer Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Deputy Section Officer Posts