GPSC State Tax Inspector Exam Date 2020 Postponed due to Coronavirus Lockdown, Check GPSC Police Exam Date @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC State Tax Inspector Exam Date 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed the prelims exam date for the post of State Inspector Exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 26 April 2020. In view of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the commission has decided to postpone the GPSC STS Exam 2020.

GPSC State Tax Inspector New Exam Date will be announced by the commission on its official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in in due course. GPSC STS Screening Test will be of 200 marks and questions will be framed on General Studies. Candidates will be 120 minutes to complete the test. Selected candidates in prelims exam will be called for Competitive Examination and GPSC STS Mains Exam 2020 and Interview.

Also, after the lockdown, if the situation gets normal then the GPSC Police Inspector will be conducted on 26 April 2020. GPSC Police Inspector exam was, earlier, scheduled on 29 March 2020. GPSC PI Prelims Paper-1 will be of 300 marks and total time given to complete the test is 3 hours. Selected candidates will be called Physical Test, Mains Exam and Interview Round.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment of 243 State Tax Inspector, Class-3 and 40 Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2.

GPSC State Tax Inspector and Police Inspector Exam Date 2020