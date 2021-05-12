GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for State Tax Inspector, Class-III Post @ gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC State Tax Inspector Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Final Key 2021 against Advt No.109/2019-20 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the CGPSC State Tax Inspector 2021 Prelims Exam can check final answer key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key for State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Finance Department on its official website.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for State Tax Inspector, Class-3 on 07-03-2021. Commission had released the provisional answer key for State Tax Inspector post on 09-03-2021. The last date of submission of Suggestion/Objection was 16-03-2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Finance Department prelims exam can check the final answer key on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for State Tax Inspector, Class-III Post