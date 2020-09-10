GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Result 2020: Marks Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks at its website. All those candidates who appeared in the CGPSC State Tax Inspector 2020 Exam can check their marks on the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

On 8 September 2020, The commission had uploaded GPSC Combined Competitive Exam (Main) for the post of State Tax Inspector, Class-III (Advertisement No. 80/2018-19) held on 24 November 2019 and 01 December 2019. The link for downloading GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Result 2020 is activated at the official website. Candidates can check the GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Result 2020 along with the cut off on the official website.

If any candidate wants to recheck the GPSC State Tax Inspector 2020 Marks, they are requested to send their application along with requisite information and fees as mentioned in the Advertisement for rechecking of marks within 30 days from the date of declaration of this result.

Candidates should note that GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks Download Link will be activated till 15 days. Candidates are advised to Download GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks and save it for future reference.

How and where to Download GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks?

Visit the official website.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks flashing on the home screen.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Candidates are required to enter the confirmation number, date of birth, image text and click on the login button.

Then, GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks will be displayed.

Candidates can check and save the GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains 2020 Marks for future reference.

