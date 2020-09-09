GPSC Mains Result 2020 Out for State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Cut off Marks

GPSC Mains Result 2020 Out for State Tax Inspector: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Mains exam result for the State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Exam can download their Result on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by GPSC, the result of the Combined Competitive Examination (Main) for the post of State Tax Inspector, Class-III (Advertisement No. 80/2018-19) is published on its official website. Selected has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Mains Exam held on 24-November2019 and 01-December-2019.

It is noted that all the candidates who had applied online for the Preliminary Examination were allowed to appear for the Preliminary Examination without any scrutiny of the details given in the online applications. The candidates who were declared successful in the Preliminary Examination allowed to appear for the Main Examination for the State Tax Inspector, Class-III (Advertisement No. 80/2018-19).

Commission has also released the Cut‐Off Marks for the Mains Exam for the State Tax Inspector Posts. According to the short notification the cut off marks for General -169.75 Marks (Birth Date upto 23.03.1994), General Female-155.75 Marks, EWS- 163.75 Marks, EWS Female-147.25 Marks etc. Candidates can check their Cut off marks for all the category on the official website.

The Candidates appeared in Main written examination can view their Marks online from 10th September, 2020, 12 pm onwards for 15 days on the web-link to be displayed on the website.

Candidates appeared in the State Tax Inspector, Class-III (Advertisement No. 80/2018-19) can check their Result on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

