GPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 243 State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the 243 State Tax Inspector post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 31-Mar-2021.

Candidates having educational qualification including Bachelor’s obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. 139/2020-21

Important Date for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31-Mar 2021

Vacancy Details for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification:

State Tax Inspector-243

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government; and

2. Basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967; 3. Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi.

A candidate who has appeared or intends to appear or awaiting the result of the final semester/year of the required qualification can apply, but the candidate has to qualify and submit the required qualification as advertised before the last date of submitting the application for mains examination. Also, the candidate must have completed 20 years of age on the last date of online application.

Pay Scale: Rs. 38090/- (Fix Pay) for 5 years. Rs. 39,900 - 1,26,600/- Pay Matrix level No. 7

GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website and send the same on or before 31 March 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.