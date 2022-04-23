GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 3127 Female Health Worker (FHW), Apply Online @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is hiring for 3127 Female Health Workers (FHW). Candidates can check vacancy details, important dates, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other details here.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Female Health Worker (FHW) on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. More than three thousand vacancies are available notified by the board.

Interested candidates can apply for GPSSB Female Health Worker Recruitment 2022 from 26 April 2022. It is to be noted that, the candidates can apply on or before 10 May 2022.

Candidates who possess training courses in Female Health workers are eligible. The candidates can check more details such as vacancy details, important dates, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other details by clicking on the PDF link below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 26 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 10 May 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker - 3137

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB Female Health Worker (FHW)

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess for Female Health Worker’s Basic Training Course (NMC, Computer Knowledge).

Age Limit:

18 to 41 years

How to Apply for GPSSB Female Health Worker (FHW) Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for official website gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.