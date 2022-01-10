GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, EO & Deputy Accountant, Apply Online @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) has published a short recruitment notification for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, Extension Officer (Agriculture) & Deputy Accountant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 11 January 2022 to 27 January 2022.
A total of 373 vacancies are available of which 153 are for Staff Nurse, 14 for Divisional Accountant, 15 for Extension Officer (Agriculture) and 191 for Deputy Accountant.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 11 January 2022
- Last Date of Application - 27 January 2022
GPSSB Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 373 Posts
- Staff Nurse – 153 Posts
- Divisional Accountant – 14 Posts
- Extension Officer (Agriculture) – 15 Posts
- Deputy Accountant – 191 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, EO & Deputy Accountant
Educational Qualification and Experience:
The candidates can check educational qualification and other eligibility criteria, once the detailed notification is available.
How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 11 January 2022 to 27 January 2022