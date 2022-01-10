GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, EO & Deputy Accountant, Apply Online @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) has published a short recruitment notification for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, Extension Officer (Agriculture) & Deputy Accountant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 11 January 2022 to 27 January 2022.

A total of 373 vacancies are available of which 153 are for Staff Nurse, 14 for Divisional Accountant, 15 for Extension Officer (Agriculture) and 191 for Deputy Accountant.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 11 January 2022

Last Date of Application - 27 January 2022

GPSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 373 Posts

Staff Nurse – 153 Posts

Divisional Accountant – 14 Posts

Extension Officer (Agriculture) – 15 Posts

Deputy Accountant – 191 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for 373 Staff Nurse, Divisional Accountant, EO & Deputy Accountant

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidates can check educational qualification and other eligibility criteria, once the detailed notification is available.

How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 11 January 2022 to 27 January 2022

