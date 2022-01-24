GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022: 84 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Statistical Assistant. Candidates holding the requisite qualification for the said posts can submit applications till 5 February 2022. A total of 84 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 February 2022

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Statistical Assistant - 84 Posts

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should possess a post-graduate degree or a Second Class Bachelor’s degree in Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics or Mathematics as a principal subject obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such by the Government or declared as to be a deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government; basic knowledge of computer application; adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 38 years

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 31350 per month

Download GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply online

How to apply for GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 January 2022 to 7 February 2022. Candidates can directly access the online link by clicking on the above link.

GPSSB Statistical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Application Fee