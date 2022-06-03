GPSTR Answer Key 2022 (Out) @schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Raise Objection Before 10 June

GPSTR Answer Key 2022 has been released by School Education of Karnataka on schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Candidates can submit Objections through the link given below.

GPSTR Answer Key 2022: School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment Exam 2022 (GPSTR Exam 2022) held on 21 and 22 May 2022. Candidates can download GPSTR Teacher Answer Key by visiting the official website. GPSTR Answer Key Links are available on schooleducation.kar.nic.in and http://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK.

GPSTR Answer Key Objection 2022

The candidates can also objection, if any, against the answer key through the official website. The last date for submitting the answer key objection is 10 June 2022. They are required to pay a fee for raising an objection. The objections can be submitting by clicking on the link given above.

How to Download GPSTR Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of GPSTR - sts.karnataka.gov.in On this page, you are required to login using your name and password Now, click on ‘Login’ Button Download School Education Answer Key 2022 Submit Objection, if any

GPSTR Result 2022

The result of all the candidates who appeared in the exam shall be announced in due course. The link will be made available on the official website of

School Education of Karnataka had uploaded the notification for a total of 15000 vacancies for Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Language - English), Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Social Studies) and Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Biological Science).