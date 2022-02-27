GRSE Recruitment 2022 for Expert Posts, Apply Online @grse.in

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Notification released on grse.in. Candidates holding the qualification of BE/B.Tech /MCA in Computer Sciences/Software with First Class or 60% overall marks can submit online applications at the official website. Check application process and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Expert (Software DeveloperJAVA) and Expert (Software Developer- SAPABAP). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on grse.in. The online application process has already been started on the official website. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 Mar 2022 (23:59 hrs.)

Remittance of application fees at Bank (SBI) (during banking hours on working days) - 28 Feb 2022 – 17 Mar 2022

Receipt of hardcopy of application signed by candidate along with Bank Challan (if applicable), Certificates/ testimonials in support of eligibility through Ordinary post only - 25 March 2022

Tentative Schedule of Interview - April 2022

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Expert (Software DeveloperJAVA)

Expert (Software Developer- SAPABAP)

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Full-Time BE/B.Tech /MCA in Computer Sciences/Software with First Class or 60% overall marks.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age of the candidate must not be above 50 years

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection for all posts will be through interviews.

Download GRSE Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for GRSE Recruitment 2022?

All candidates have to submit an application ONLINE through the ‘Career section’ of the GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022. All candidates are required to apply ONLINE and upload the soft copies of self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in support of Date of Birth, Category, Educational & Professional qualification, Professional Experience, etc. (in pdf format) in the requisite places of the application link.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application fees of `500/- and Bank charges of Rs. 71/- (rounded off) i.e. Total fees `571/- to be deposited through Bank Challan mode at any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by the applicants (applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of Application Fee.).