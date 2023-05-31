GSEB HSC Toppers List 2023: Check Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce, VOC Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Other Details

GSEB HSC Toppers List 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th Arts, Commerce, and VOC results today, May 31, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the board exams can check their GSEB HSC results online at the official website: gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. They are required to use their seat number in the result login window in order to download the GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce, and VOC marksheet. 

This year, nearly 5.91 lakh students have registered for class 12th board exams. In 2022, out of the 3,35,145 students appearing in GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce, 2,91,287 students passed the Gujarat board 12th exams with an overall pass percentage of 86.91%.

GSEB 12th Result 2023: English medium students perform better than Gujarati medium

Candidates can check the medium-wise result statistics 2023 in the table below:

Medium

Pass Percentage

Gujarati

72.83%

Hindi

67.45%

English

79.16%

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2023: Girls Performed Boys 

The pass percentage of boys and girls has dropped but girls have outperformed boys by a considerable margin. 

Overview

Pass Percentage

Girls percentage

80.39%

Boys pass percentage

67.03%

GSEB HSC General Stream Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result?

 Along with the announcement of the GSEB class 12th general stream result, the board officials have also released the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and other result statistics. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in GSEB class 12th General stream result for the academic year 2023-24.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Private Students Statistics 

As per the released data, overall 33.86% of private students have passed the Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC class 12th General stream exam this year. Candidates can check the table below: 

Overview

Total numbers

Registered 

34,533

Appeared

31,988

Passed

10,830 

Pass Percentage (%)

33.86% 

www.gseb.org result 2023 12th: 1,875 Gets A1

Candidates can check the grade-wise result statistics in the table mentioned below:

Grades

Number of Students

A1

1,875

B1

52,291

B2

83,596 

C1

1,01,797

C2

77,043

D

12,020

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Statistics

Candidates can check the Gujarat Board class 12th General stream (Arts and Commerce) result statistics in the table given below:

Overview

Total numbers

Registered 

4,79,298

Appeared

4,77,392

Passed

3,49,792

Pass Percentage 

73.27%

Registered Repeaters

29,974 

Appeared Repeaters

28,321

Passed Repeaters

11,205

Pass Percentage 

39.56%

GSEB HSC General System Result 2023: Grading System

The grades have been awarded in the subjects of External Examination and as follows:

Marks Range

Grade

91-100

A1

81-90

A2

71-80

B1

61-70

B2

51-60

C1

41-50

C2

33-40

D

21-32

E1

20 and below

E2

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Number of students appeared 

Candidates can check the number of students appearing in the Gujarat Board HSC (Class 12th) result.

Particulars

General Stream  (Arts & Commerce)

No. of regular students appeared

3,35,145

Total passed students

2,91,287

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Previous Year Result Statistics

Candidates can check the last year’s result statistics of GSEB 12th General Stream (Arts and Commerce) mentioned in the table below:

Overview

Pass percentages (%)

Overall pass percentage

86.91%

Girls Pass Percentage

84.67%

Boys Pass Percentage 

89.23%

