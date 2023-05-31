GSEB HSC Toppers List 2023: Check Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce, VOC Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Other Details

The Gujarat Board officials have announced the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2023 today, May 31 in online mode. Candidates can check the Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Toppers list here

GSEB HSC Toppers List 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th Arts, Commerce, and VOC results today, May 31, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the board exams can check their GSEB HSC results online at the official website: gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. They are required to use their seat number in the result login window in order to download the GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce, and VOC marksheet.

This year, nearly 5.91 lakh students have registered for class 12th board exams. In 2022, out of the 3,35,145 students appearing in GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce, 2,91,287 students passed the Gujarat board 12th exams with an overall pass percentage of 86.91%.

GSEB 12th Result 2023: English medium students perform better than Gujarati medium

Candidates can check the medium-wise result statistics 2023 in the table below:

Medium Pass Percentage Gujarati 72.83% Hindi 67.45% English 79.16%

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2023: Girls Performed Boys

The pass percentage of boys and girls has dropped but girls have outperformed boys by a considerable margin.

Overview Pass Percentage Girls percentage 80.39% Boys pass percentage 67.03%

GSEB HSC General Stream Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result?

Along with the announcement of the GSEB class 12th general stream result, the board officials have also released the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and other result statistics. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in GSEB class 12th General stream result for the academic year 2023-24.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Private Students Statistics

As per the released data, overall 33.86% of private students have passed the Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC class 12th General stream exam this year. Candidates can check the table below:

Overview Total numbers Registered 34,533 Appeared 31,988 Passed 10,830 Pass Percentage (%) 33.86%

www.gseb.org result 2023 12th: 1,875 Gets A1

Candidates can check the grade-wise result statistics in the table mentioned below:

Grades Number of Students A1 1,875 B1 52,291 B2 83,596 C1 1,01,797 C2 77,043 D 12,020

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Statistics

Candidates can check the Gujarat Board class 12th General stream (Arts and Commerce) result statistics in the table given below:

Overview Total numbers Registered 4,79,298 Appeared 4,77,392 Passed 3,49,792 Pass Percentage 73.27% Registered Repeaters 29,974 Appeared Repeaters 28,321 Passed Repeaters 11,205 Pass Percentage 39.56%

GSEB HSC General System Result 2023: Grading System

The grades have been awarded in the subjects of External Examination and as follows:

Marks Range Grade 91-100 A1 81-90 A2 71-80 B1 61-70 B2 51-60 C1 41-50 C2 33-40 D 21-32 E1 20 and below E2

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Number of students appeared

Candidates can check the number of students appearing in the Gujarat Board HSC (Class 12th) result.

Particulars General Stream (Arts & Commerce) No. of regular students appeared 3,35,145 Total passed students 2,91,287

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Previous Year Result Statistics

Candidates can check the last year’s result statistics of GSEB 12th General Stream (Arts and Commerce) mentioned in the table below: