GSECL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Vidyut Sahayak @gsecl.in: Download JE Call Letter Here

GSECL Admit Card 2022: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the admit card for Vidyut Sahayak (VA)/ Junior Engineer (JE) on its website. The candidates can download GSECL VS Admit Card from the official website and appear at the exam centre. GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Exam will be held on 31 August 2022, 07 September 2022, 10 September 2022, and 03 September 2022. GSECL Admit Card Link is available for 31 August 2022.
GSECL Admit Card Download Link
GSECL Exam Date 2022
|Name of Post
|Date of Exam
|VS (Jr. Engineer-Mech.)
|31 August 2022
|VS (Jr. Engineer-Meta)
|31 August 2022
|VS (Jr. Engineer-I&C
|31 August 2022
|VS (Jr. Engineer-Civil)
|07 September 2022
|VS (Jr. Engineer-EC)
|07 September 2022
|VS (Jr. Engineer-Elect.)
|10 October 2022
|VS (PA-I)-Mechanical
|10 October 2022
|VS (PA-I)-Electrical
|10 October 2022
GSECL Exam Pattern
There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:
- Section : I General Knowledge (10%)
- Section : II English Knowledge (10%)
- Section : III Concerend Engineering Subject (60%)
- Section-IV : Computer Knowledge (10%)
- Section-V : Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)
Negative marking will be done for each wring answer
How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of GSECL - gsecl.in and go to 'Career' Section
- Click on 'Career Link for filling downloading admit card for the post of V.S.(J.E.) on 31st August 2022'
- Provide your registration number and Date of Birth
- Download GSECL VS Admit Card 2022