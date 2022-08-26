GSECL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Vidyut Sahayak @gsecl.in: Download JE Call Letter Here

GSECL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) . Candidates can download GSECL JE Admit Card from this page.

GSECL Admit Card 2022: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the admit card for Vidyut Sahayak (VA)/ Junior Engineer (JE) on its website. The candidates can download GSECL VS Admit Card from the official website and appear at the exam centre. GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Exam will be held on 31 August 2022, 07 September 2022, 10 September 2022, and 03 September 2022. GSECL Admit Card Link is available for 31 August 2022.

GSECL Exam Date 2022

Name of Post Date of Exam VS (Jr. Engineer-Mech.) 31 August 2022 VS (Jr. Engineer-Meta) 31 August 2022 VS (Jr. Engineer-I&C 31 August 2022 VS (Jr. Engineer-Civil) 07 September 2022 VS (Jr. Engineer-EC) 07 September 2022 VS (Jr. Engineer-Elect.) 10 October 2022 VS (PA-I)-Mechanical 10 October 2022 VS (PA-I)-Electrical 10 October 2022

GSECL Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Section : I General Knowledge (10%) Section : II English Knowledge (10%) Section : III Concerend Engineering Subject (60%) Section-IV : Computer Knowledge (10%) Section-V : Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)

Negative marking will be done for each wring answer

How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2022 ?

