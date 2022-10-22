Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 823 Vacancies @forests.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Department of Forest is hiring 823 Forest Guards. Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Department of Forest, Gujarat has announced vacancies for the recruitment of Forest Guards. 12th-passed persons are eligible to apply for the posts. They can submit their application from 01 November 2022 onwards through the link given on the official website (forests.gujarat.gov.in) or on the OJAS website i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This link will be available upto 15 November 2022.

The department will fill up 823 vacancies for the said posts. More details regarding the Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment such as vacancy, detailed eligibility, and other important instructions are provided below:

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 November 2022

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 823 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be 12th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 34 years

How to Apply for Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022