Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 823 Vacancies @forests.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Department of Forest, Gujarat has announced vacancies for the recruitment of Forest Guards. 12th-passed persons are eligible to apply for the posts. They can submit their application from 01 November 2022 onwards through the link given on the official website (forests.gujarat.gov.in) or on the OJAS website i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This link will be available upto 15 November 2022.
The department will fill up 823 vacancies for the said posts. More details regarding the Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment such as vacancy, detailed eligibility, and other important instructions are provided below:
Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment Notification
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 01 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 15 November 2022
Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Forest Guard - 823 Vacancies
Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidates must be 12th passed
Age Limit:
18 to 34 years
How to Apply for Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment 2022
- Go to the official website of the Department of Forest - ojas.gujarat.gov.in
- Click on the advertisement link available on the website
- Provide the details
- Fill your application form