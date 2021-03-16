Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1382 Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Check Police Gujarat Police Recruitment Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer Post qualification, age limit, vacancy, selection process, application link below.
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer. Eligible candidates and interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Police SI Recruitment through online mode on official website .i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 16 March 2021. The last date of Gujarat Police Registration is 31 March 2021.
A total of 1382 vacancies are available of which under Gujarat Police for Male and Female candidates. More details Gujarat Police 2021 Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, vacancy, selection process, application link are given below:
Important Date
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 16 March 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 31 March 2021
Gujarat Police Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1382
- Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 202 Posts
- Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Women): 98 Posts
- Armed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 72 Posts
- Intelligence Officer (Male): 18 Posts
- Intelligence Officer (Women): 09 Posts
- Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Male): 659 Posts
- Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Women): 324 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Police SI, ASI and Intelligence Officer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university or a degree from a legally established recognized institution or a degree from a deemed university under section 3 of the Uni.Grand Commission Act-1955 or a degree declared by the government.
Age Limit:
21 to 35 Years (Reservation as per govt. rules)
Physical Standards:
Male UR
- Height - 164 cm
- Weight - 50 kg
- Chest Without bloating - 79 cm
- Chest Inflated - 84 cm
Male (Reserved)
- Height - 162 cm
- Weight - 50 kg
- Chest Without bloating - 79 cm
- Chest Inflated - 84 cm
Female (UR)
- Height - 158 cm
- Weight - 40kg
Female (reserved)
- Height - 156 cm
- Weight - 40kg
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Gujarat Police SI, ASI and Intelligence Officer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test, Prelims Exam, Mains Exam
How to Apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021
The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 31 March 2021.