Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2021 for 188 Postman, MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, Ahmedabad is hiring Meritorious Sports Persons in the cadre of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode and send the application on or before 25 November 2021.
A total of 188 vacancies are available for Group 'C' posts at various location under Gujarat Postal Circle. Selection of candidates will be made on the educational and sports qualification subject to the fulfillment of other prescribed qualifications. More details such as salary, age limit, qualification are given below:
Gujarat Post Office Notification and Application Form Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission - 25 October 2021
- Last Date of Application - 25 November 2021 upto 6 PM
Gujarat Postal Circle Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 188
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 71
- Postman - 56
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 61
Gujarat Postal Circle Salary:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
- Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100
- Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Postal Circle for MTS and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training ertificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter.
- Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language i.e GUJARATI. The candidate should have studied local language i.e GUJARATI at least up to 1Oth Standard
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language
Age Limit:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman - 18 to 27 years
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years
Sports Qualification:
- Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games.
- Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Toumaments conducted by the Inter university Sports Board in the sports / Games.
- Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games.
- Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive
Selection Process for Gujarat Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ educational and sports qualification
How to Apply for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can send their duly-filled application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “O/o Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, Ahmedabad - 380001” on or before 25 November 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-