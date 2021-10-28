Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2021 for 188 Postman, MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, Ahmedabad has published a notification for 188 Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts.

Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, Ahmedabad is hiring Meritorious Sports Persons in the cadre of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode and send the application on or before 25 November 2021.

A total of 188 vacancies are available for Group 'C' posts at various location under Gujarat Postal Circle. Selection of candidates will be made on the educational and sports qualification subject to the fulfillment of other prescribed qualifications. More details such as salary, age limit, qualification are given below:

Gujarat Post Office Notification and Application Form Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission - 25 October 2021

Last Date of Application - 25 November 2021 upto 6 PM

Gujarat Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 188

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 71

Postman - 56

Multi-Tasking Staff - 61

Gujarat Postal Circle Salary:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Postal Circle for MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training ertificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter.

Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language i.e GUJARATI. The candidate should have studied local language i.e GUJARATI at least up to 1Oth Standard

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language

Age Limit:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman - 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games.

Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Toumaments conducted by the Inter university Sports Board in the sports / Games.

Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games.

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive

Selection Process for Gujarat Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ educational and sports qualification

How to Apply for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can send their duly-filled application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “O/o Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, Ahmedabad - 380001” on or before 25 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-