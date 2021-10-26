Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur is hiring Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Check Details Here.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - indiapost.gov.in.

Sportspersons who possess required qualification can submit their duly-filled application latest by 06 December 2021.

Rajasthan Post Office Notification Download



Important Dates

Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission - 25 October 2021

Last Date of Application - 06 December 2021

Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee - 27 November 2021

Rajasthan Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 10

Postman - 07

Multi-Tasking Staff - 05

Rajasthan Postal Circle Salary:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Postal Circle for MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university and 10+2

Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language

Age Limit:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman - 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of their achievements

How to Apply for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “The Assistant Director (Rectt.), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur – 302007” on or before 06 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-