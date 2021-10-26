Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur is hiring Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Check Details Here.

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 15:37 IST
Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021
Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021

Rajasthan Post Office  Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - indiapost.gov.in.

Sportspersons who possess required qualification can submit their duly-filled application latest by 06 December 2021.

Rajasthan Post Office Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission - 25 October 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 06 December 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 06 December 2021
  • Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee - 27 November 2021

Rajasthan Postal Circle Vacancy Details

  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 10
  • Postman - 07
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 05

Rajasthan Postal Circle Salary:

  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
  • Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100
  • Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Postal Circle for MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university and 10+2
  • Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language

Age Limit:

  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman - 18 to 27 years
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of their achievements

How to Apply for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “The Assistant Director (Rectt.), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur – 302007” on or before 06 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.