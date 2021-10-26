Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - indiapost.gov.in.
Sportspersons who possess required qualification can submit their duly-filled application latest by 06 December 2021.
Rajasthan Post Office Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission - 25 October 2021
- Last Date of Application - 06 December 2021
- Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee - 27 November 2021
Rajasthan Postal Circle Vacancy Details
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 10
- Postman - 07
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 05
Rajasthan Postal Circle Salary:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
- Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100
- Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Postal Circle for MTS and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university and 10+2
- Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language
Age Limit:
- Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman - 18 to 27 years
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of their achievements
How to Apply for Rajasthan Postal Circle MTS and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “The Assistant Director (Rectt.), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur – 302007” on or before 06 December 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-