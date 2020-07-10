Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 for PA/SA, MTS and Postguard Posts, 144 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @indiapost.gov.in

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: India Post has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman/ Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff against the vacancies reserved for Sports Quota Recruitment in Gujarat Postal Circle. The applications will be received through the online mode at indiapost.gov.in from 10 July 2020.

The online application window has been activated at the website of India Post. Candidates are required to visit the official website and apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 31 July 2020. All interested candidates are advised to read carefully the recruitment notification and then apply for the same. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria and Other Details Here.

Important Dates:

Date of Issue of notification: 10 July 2020

Starting date and time of registration of online application: 10 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 July 2020

Date of depositing application fee: 10 July 2020 to 31 July 2020

India Post Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 52 Posts

Postman/Mailguard-47 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 45 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 10 + 2 Standard or 12 th class pass from a recognized Board.

class pass from a recognized Board. Postman/Mailguard-12 th class pass from a recognized Board and having knowledge of Local Language (Gujarati). The candidate should have studied local language at least up to 10 th standard.

class pass from a recognized Board and having knowledge of Local Language (Gujarati). The candidate should have studied local language at least up to 10 standard. Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class pass from a recognized Board and having knowledge of Local Language (Gujarati). The candidate should have studied local language at least up to 10th standard.

Salary for PA/SA, Postman/Mailguard, Multi Tasking Staff Posts

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 (Level 4 in Pay Matrix)

Postman/Mailguard- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3 in Pay Matrix)

Multi Tasking Staff - Rs. 18000 - 56900 (Level 1 in Pay Matrix)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 - Rs. 120/-