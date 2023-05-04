HAL Recruitment 2023 For 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

HAL has invited online applications for the 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Postson its official website. Check HAL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued applications for the 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice posts in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices Under the Apprentices Act. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023.





Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Degree/ Diploma in Engineering in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

N o: HAL/HD/TRG/2023/NATS/01



Important Date HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

interested and eligible candidates with required educational qualification can attend the walk-in-interview mentioned below. Candidates should note that the reporting time for walk-in-interview is 9:30 AM.

Walk-in-interview schedule-

Diploma May 23, 2023 Engineering Graduates May 24, 2023 Graduates in General Stream May 25, 2023





Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Graduate Apprentice-74

Diploma Apprentices-52

General Stram Graduate Apprentice-24

Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering

Diploma Apprentices-Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering.

General Stream Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective Discipline



Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be based on only marks secured in Diploma/Engineering Degree/Graduation in general stream. No interview and written test will be conducted under the selection process for these posts.





How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023



Visit the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited- https://hal-india.co.in/ Go to the career section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Engineering Graduates, Graduates in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.





HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

interested and eligible candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023 with the details as mentioned in the notification.





