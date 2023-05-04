HAL Recruitment 2023 For 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued applications for the 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice posts in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices Under the Apprentices Act. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023.
Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Degree/ Diploma in Engineering in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
N o: HAL/HD/TRG/2023/NATS/01
Important Date HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
interested and eligible candidates with required educational qualification can attend the walk-in-interview mentioned below. Candidates should note that the reporting time for walk-in-interview is 9:30 AM.
Walk-in-interview schedule-
|Diploma
|May 23, 2023
|Engineering Graduates
|May 24, 2023
|Graduates in General Stream
|May 25, 2023
Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Graduate Apprentice-74
Diploma Apprentices-52
General Stram Graduate Apprentice-24
Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
- Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering
- Diploma Apprentices-Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering.
- General Stream Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective Discipline
Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be based on only marks secured in Diploma/Engineering Degree/Graduation in general stream. No interview and written test will be conducted under the selection process for these posts.
How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited- https://hal-india.co.in/
- Go to the career section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Engineering Graduates, Graduates in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
interested and eligible candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023 with the details as mentioned in the notification.