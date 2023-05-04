HAL Recruitment 2023 For 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

HAL  has invited online applications for the 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Postson its official website. Check  HAL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued applications for the 150 Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice posts  in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices Under the Apprentices Act. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023.
 
 
Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Degree/ Diploma in Engineering in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
 
Notification Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
N o: HAL/HD/TRG/2023/NATS/01
 
Important Date HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

interested and eligible candidates with required educational qualification can attend the walk-in-interview mentioned below. Candidates should note that the reporting time for walk-in-interview is 9:30 AM.
Walk-in-interview schedule-

Diploma May 23, 2023
Engineering Graduates May 24, 2023
Graduates in General Stream May 25, 2023


 
Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Graduate Apprentice-74
Diploma Apprentices-52
General Stram Graduate Apprentice-24

Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification

  • Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering
  • Diploma Apprentices-Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering.
  • General Stream Graduate Apprentice-Graduates in the respective Discipline
     
    Selection Process
    Selection for these posts will be  based on only marks secured in Diploma/Engineering  Degree/Graduation in general stream. No interview and written test will be conducted under the selection process for these posts.
     
     
    How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023
     
  1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited- https://hal-india.co.in/
  2. Go to the career  section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Engineering Graduates, Graduates in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 ' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  5. Download and save the notification for your future reference.
     
     
    HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
interested and eligible candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview scheduled on May 23/24/25, 2023 with the details as mentioned in the notification.
 

