HAL Recruitment 2021 for Consultant Posts @hal-india.co.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)Hospital Nasik has invited application for Visiting Consultant Doctor Posts on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)Hospital Nasik has invited application for Visiting Consultant Doctor Posts at the Main Hospital in Ojhar Township, Nasik. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification on or before 21 August 2021.

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview. Suitable candidates amongst the applicants will be shortlisted for Interview and Personal Interview will be conducted at HAL Hospital, Ojhar Township.

Notification Details:

No. NK/1209(6)/VC(Specialist Doctors)/2021

Important Date for HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 August 2021.

Vacancy Details for HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification:

Laparoscopic Obstetrics and Gynecologist-01

General Obstetrics and Gynecologist-01

Urosurgeon-01

General Orthopedic Surgeon-01

Arthroscopy Surgeon-01

ENT Surgeon with Endoscopic Surgery Skill-01

Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon (Ophthalogy)-01

Neurosurgeon-01

Sr. Pediatrician-01

Homeopathy-01

Neurophysician-01

Nephrologists-01

Dermatologist-01

Cardiologist-01

Chest Physician-01

Endodontist-01

Endocrinologist-01

Echo Specialist-01

Maxillofacial Surgeon-01

Check notification link for details of the number of posts.

Eligibility Criteria for HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Laparoscopic Obstetrics and Gynecologist -MBBS+MD(OBS/GYN) or DNB(OBS/GYN) with Laparoscopic Skill.

General Obstetrics and Gynecologist-MBBS+MD(OBS/GYN) or DNB(OBS/GYN)

Urosurgeon-MBBS+MS(General Surgery) with DNB/MCH Urosurgery

General Orthopedic Surgeon-MBBS+ MS (Ortho.)/DNB (Orgho.)

Arthroscopy Surgeon-MBBS+MS/DNB with experience in Arthroscopy.

ENT Surgeon with Endoscopic Surgery Skill-MBBS + MS(ENT)/DNB(ENT) with experience in Endoscopic sinus and Ear Surgeries

Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon (Ophthalogy)-MBBS. MS(OPHTH) or DNB (OPHTH) with experience/specialization in Vitroretinal surgery

Neurosurgeon-MBBS+MS (General Surgery)/MCh. Neurosurgery

Sr. Pediatrician-MBBS, MD(Pediatrician)/DNB(Ped)

Homeopathy-BHMS

Neurophysician-MBBS+MD Medicine +DM/DNB (Neurology)

Nephrologists-MBBS +MD Medicine +DM/DNB (Nephrology)

Dermatologist-MBBS +MD (Dermatology)

Cardiologist-MBBS+MD (Medicine)+DM/DNB(Cardiology)

Chest Physician-MBBS+MD(Chest)/DTCD

Endodontist-BDS with MDS in Endodentistry

Endocrinologist-MBBS, MD(Medicine)+ DNB(Endocrinology) or DM (Endocrinology)

Echo Specialist-MBBS, MD (Medicine) with ECHO experience or DNB (Cardiology) or DM (Cardiology)

Maxillofacial Surgeon-MDS (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HAL Consultant Job 2021 Notification:

Interest and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website and send the same on or before 21 August 2021 duly filled in with enclosing self-attested photocopies of Certificates/Documents as mentioned in the notification.