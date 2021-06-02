HAL Recruitment 2021 for Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Doctors @hal-india.co.in, Apply Till June 16

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application for the recruitment of part time Homeopathic & Ayurvedic Doctors for its dispensary at Barrackpore Division situated in the District of 24 Parganas (North), Barrackpore, West Bengal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 June 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery (BAMS) and Diploma in Medicine & Surgery (DMS) / Diploma in Homeopathy Medicine & Surgery (DHMS) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification:

HAL/BKP/HR/8B/01/2021

Dated: 02nd June 2021

Important Date for HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 June 2021

Vacancy Details for HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Homeopathic Doctor

Ayurvedic Doctor

Eligibility Criteria for HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Homeopathic Doctor: Should have minimum qualification of Diploma in Medicine & Surgery (DMS) / Diploma in Homeopathy Medicine & Surgery (DHMS) or its equivalent from a recognized University / Statutory State Board / Council / Faculty of Indian Medicine or equivalent under Homeopathic Central Council and having valid enrolment on the Central / State Register of Homeopathic medical practitioner.

Ayurvedic Doctor: Should have minimum qualification of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery (BAMS) or its equivalent from a recognized University / Institute / Statutory Board & Should have valid enrolment on the Central / State Register of the Ayurvedic medical practitioner.

Experience for both Positions: Should have minimum 5 Years Experience in Govt. Hospitals / Institutions / Dispensaries / PSUs / Private Sector / Charitable Hospitals / Dispensaries.

HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HAL Doctors Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions with all testimonials along with contact number on or before 16/06/2021 to the Chief Manager (HR), Barrackpore Division, 9 Topkhana Road, Barrackpore, Kolkata – 700120.